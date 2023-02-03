Punjab Bans Smartphones, Junk Food and Energy Drinks in Private Schools

The Punjab government has announced a ban on mobile phones within the premises of private schools all over the province.

According to reports, the School Education Department (SED) has banned mobile phones as well as energy drinks and junk food in private schools in Punjab.

The SED has directed private schools to ensure strict compliance with the latest directives. Stringent action will be taken against non-compliant private schools.

The department has devised monitoring teams, tasking them to pay surprise visits to private schools in order to ensure compliance with the orders.

The development comes just days after a video of Lahore’s private school’s female student getting brutally tortured by her class fellows went viral on social media, sparking intense outrage among the netizens.

Authorities booked four female students after the victim’s father complained about the incident. The attackers, however, obtained a pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court (LHC).