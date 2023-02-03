Naval Officer and Sister Booked for Assaulting Elderly DSP in Karachi

An elderly DSP of Karachi Police was slapped and seriously mistreated by a middle-aged female citizen on a busy road near Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) in broad daylight.

According to various accounts of the incident, the woman, who was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of her car, got enraged when the DSP asked them to stop at the traffic signal.

ALSO READ Prince-DFSK Teases a Cheap Mini EV for Pakistan That Costs Less Than an Alto

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Here is the video.

Woman slaps Traffic DSP at PIDC Traffic Section The #DSP had stopped the #woman for her fancy number-plate and tinted windows. Angry woman kept pushing the bearded DSP pic.twitter.com/iJWHFNFnQ6 — The Friday Times (@TFT_) February 2, 2023

In the video, the woman is seen getting physical with the senior officer, who exercises excellent restraint in the face of a violent citizen. She also tries to snatch his baton.

Besides, the driver is seen driving the car regardless of orders to stop. Both the woman and driver are seen making videos, supposedly to portray themselves as a victim of police brutality.

Meanwhile, the victim, DSP Ishtiaq Hussain Arain, has lodged a case against the woman and her brother, who is a serving officer in the Pakistan Navy.

Civil Lines Police Station has registered the FIR under Sections 353, 279, 186, 504, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

ALSO READ Over 10,000 Containers of Imported Goods Still Stuck at Ports Due to LCs Issue

In the FIR, the DSP contended that he stopped the car with BGD-309 registration number. The woman, Anam Abid Malik, got out and fought with him. She then called her brother, Asad.

Asad arrived at the scene wearing his official uniform. The Navy officer also mistreated him. Anam and Asad fled the scene after a while, threatening him to get ready to face serious consequences.