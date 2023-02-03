Roshan Digital Account Inflows Drop for 7th Straight Month in January

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) were recorded at a total of $5.686 billion by the end of January, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to official data released by the central bank, the deposits under the RDAs registered inflows of $110 million in January 2023, the lowest monthly inflows since November 2020 and the fourth lowest after the first three months of the launch.

The monthly inflows through the RDAs in January registered a massive $30 million drop from $140 million in December 2022. According to the official numbers, 524,822 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 2.6 percent increase on a monthly basis.

The total investments made through the RDA inflows totaled $3.617 billion from September 2020 to January 2023. So far, conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) have received $1,800 million, whereas Islamic NPCs collected $1,769 million. Meanwhile, the RDAs deposited $48 million in the Pakistan Stock Exchange.