Najam Sethi Responds to Ramiz Raja’s Allegations Regarding PSL Commentary

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi has responded to the statement of Ramiz Raja regarding commentating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Najam Sethi clarified that PCB has never asked Raja to apologize for his statements regarding the management for considering his application to commentate.

Najam Sethi further added that PCB has placed no restrictions on the renowned commentator and that he is free to comment whenever and wherever he wants.

Sethi further went on to say that the cricket board has placed no restrictions on individuals who want to provide expert analysis and insights during cricket matches.

The PCB Chairman also confirmed that they will announce the commentary panel for one of the greatest sports festivals in due course.

Yesterday, Ramiz Raja stated on his YouTube channel that the newly appointed PCB management committee wanted him to apologize for his comments.

The former cricketer, who was sacked last month said that he will never apologize to the Najam Sethi-led committee for considering his application for PSL commentary.

Ramiz Raja has become a harsh critic of the Najam Sethi-led committee as well as the Shehbaz Sharif-led government since his dismissal as PCB Chairman.

Speaking in an interview, Ramiz Raja stated that the government should keep politics out of cricket because it will have a significant impact on the game.