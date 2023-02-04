Schengen Visas to Get Delayed Ahead of Eid in UAE

UAE residents planning to travel to Schengen countries for the upcoming Eid holidays may experience delays in obtaining visas. The high demand for European countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Sweden, and Switzerland, has resulted in fully booked visa appointments.

According to travel agents, Schengen visa demand has skyrocketed recently, with some receiving nearly 20 inquiries per week. While the visa processing time has decreased from 2 months to 1 month, getting an appointment has become challenging due to the high number of applications.

Eid holidays, expected to last up to 6 days in UAE, have led to a rise in travel demand. To avoid stress, families are advised to book tickets early, as airfares tend to increase by up to 150% before long holidays.

Visa appointments for Greece, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, are easier to secure compared to other countries, according to Libin Varghese, Operational Director of Rooh Travel and Tourism. For an extra fee of AED 400, some companies expedite the visa process.

