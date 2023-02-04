Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Expands Flights to Jordan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the first low-cost carrier in the city, has revealed its plans to launch a new direct flight service to Amman, Jordan.

Starting on 12 March, the service will offer 3 flights per week, linking the cities for business and leisure travelers.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, stated that the new route will provide travelers the opportunity to explore Jordan’s capital.

Booking is now available through the airline’s website, call center, and travel agencies.

Separately, Etihad Airways, one of the UAE’s leading airlines, will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to Frankfurt, Germany. From 1 May, the airline will add 4 additional flights per week to its daily frequency, taking the total weekly flights to 11.

The new flights will be operated using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, offering 28 seats in business class and 262 in economy class.