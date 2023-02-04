Karachi Zoo Closed to Celebrate VIP’s Birthday

The Karachi Zoological and Botanical Garden, a public leisure facility largely for the underprivileged, was closed on Friday to appease the family of a powerful figure, according to reports on Friday

As a result of the closure, many families were unable to enter the park and were forced to return home.

Najam Shah, the city’s additional chief secretary, requested that his daughter’s birthday be held in the zoo, and the zoo’s senior director, Khalid Hashmi, was directed to make the necessary accommodations.

Despite breaking every law and regulation, Hashmi closed down the zoo and employed all resources available to organize the VIP family’s party.

Citizens who were already inside the zoo were forced to leave, and the canteens were ordered to close. Families, including children, protested, but it was futile.

The Karachi Zoo’s abandoned park was adorned, and the Mughal Garden was briefly refurbished to its former splendor for the event.

The senior official and his family celebrated the birthday in elite-class fashion, defying the government’s restriction on private celebrations at government recreation facilities. Hashmi is said to have broken the law in order to keep his employment.

Citizens are demanding that the government should punish these officials.