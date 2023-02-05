Dar Stops FBR from Transferring Public Money Into Officers’ Pockets

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has put on hold the Common Pool Fund (CPF) Rules issued by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which in effect would transfer public money collected from citizens into pockets of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that ProPakistani had reported earlier that FBR has issued Common Pool Fund (CPF) Rules to be applicable from March 1, 2023, where it announced lavish accommodations for Inland Revenue officers.

In a clarification issued on Saturday, the Finance Ministry said that through Finance Act 2019, Section 76 was inserted in Sales Tax Act 1990 which empowers the FBR with the approval of the minister in charge to impose a levy, fee, and service charges on Tier-1 retailers at the rate of Rs. 1 per invoice.

It further said that subsequently, FBR with the approval of the then federal finance minister levied a POS service fee of Rs. 1 per invoice on Tier-1 retailers. The purpose of the aforesaid levy was explicit and duly included the welfare of IRS employees.

This was notified vide S.R.O.1279(1)/2021 dated 30th September 2021. Under the provisions of section 76 (2) of the Sales Tax Act 1990, FBR is authorized to prescribe the mode and manner to expend such service fees/charges. Thereafter, FBR issued Common Pool Fund Rules for the welfare of its employees on 16-01-2023 with the approval of the Board-in-Council.

It said that the heads of expenditure provided in the Rules include financial assistance to families of shuhada, subsidy on marriage expenditure, health insurance, scholarships for the education of children, headquarter support allowance, fuel subsidy to the junior officers, IRS officers mess, house rent subsidy, support for widows, and burial expenses.

The statement added that “keeping in view the current economic situation in Pakistan”, the finance minister has taken notice of the matter and directed the FBR to put the implementation of these Rules on hold.n