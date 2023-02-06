BCCI Threatens ACC and Pakistan With Indian Sponsors Over Asia Cup 2023 Debate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has claimed that there would be no sponsors for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 after India refused to visit Pakistan.

Following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain, officials from the BCCI announced that the board has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

The officials made a statement, claiming that if the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill are not participating in the event, sponsors may withdraw.

However, officials from PCB have responded harshly, stating that they will not participate in the World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India in October.

“The ACC affiliates met today and there were a lot of constructive discussions. But the shift of venue has been postponed till March,” a senior BCCI official said.

UAE, which has three venues, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, is considered the favorite to host the tournament, but a decision has yet to be made.

The Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in September this year, has become the bone of contention between Pakistan and India.

Last year, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the Men in Blue would not be sent to Pakistan for the said event and that it should be moved to a neutral venue.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board maintains its decision not to send its team to India for the 50-over World Cup, which then-Chairman Ramiz Raja made.