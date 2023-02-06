Oppo’s Flip Phone May Be More Expensive Than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Oppo launched its first flip phone, the Find N2 Flip, in China on December 15th during Opp Inno Day 2022, alongside the Find N2 foldable phone. Oppo later confirmed that the Find N2 Flip would be released in global markets eventually.

The global version of the flip phone has already been spotted on various certification websites, including FCC, GFC, Bluetooth SIG, BIS, NBTC, and Geekbench, indicating its upcoming launch in Asia and Europe.

According to rumors, Oppo will introduce its clamshell foldable at the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which will take place from February 27th to March 2nd, 2023.

As exclusively reported by Appuals on Sunday, the Find N2 Flip’s European price has been obtained prior to its official announcement.

Pricing and Colors

According to their sources, the Find N2 Flip will launch in Europe with a single storage option featuring 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device is expected to cost between €1,100 – €1,200 in most European nations, with the exact price varying based on local VAT and taxes.

The phone will come in two colors: Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Specifications

The global variant will have the same specifications as the Chinese model. This means we can expect to see a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen on the inside with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smaller outer screen should be a 3.26-inch AMOLED display with a 720 × 382 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It will be powered by the flagship grade Dimensity 9000+ SoC and its main camera should be a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor alongside an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter. There will be a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera inside a punch-hole cutout.

The 4,300 mAh battery should have 44W fast charging support.