PM Shehbaz Forms Committee to Expand NEECA for Enhancing Energy Efficiency

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has decided to rehabilitate and expand the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

At a review meeting on measures to conserve energy, the premier formed an inter-ministerial steering committee with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair to strengthen and reform NEECA.

ALSO READ IMF Demands Removal of Power Subsidy As Pakistan Runs Out of Time

The meeting was briefed about NEECA’s current capacity and mandate. The meeting was told that no significant steps had been taken to increase NEECA’s capacity. The meeting also received an update on NEECA’s budget.

The session was also informed that the draught of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy would be presented for Cabinet approval soon.

Expressing his viewpoint pertaining to the country’s power sector woes, PM Shehbaz expressed his displeasure with NEECA’s performance and related capacity inadequacies as the country’s resources were drained and institutions were closed.

Based on the rehabilitation directive, the PM said that the inter-ministerial committee will take steps to uplift NEECA. In addition to increasing its manpower, the PM emphasized the importance of transparency as an integral feature of the Authority.

He further revealed that NEECA experts had given action plans to the ministries for efficient energy-saving in areas including construction, industrial, communication, power, and agriculture.

ALSO READ Experts Urge Govt to Increase Tax on Tobacco Products by 70%

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of developing a comprehensive plan for NEECA reforms in order to determine the necessary steps and ensure that these steps are completed within a specified time frame.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Khurram Dastgir, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, Special Assistants Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahad Hussain, and relevant senior officials attended the meeting.