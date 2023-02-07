Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Kamran Akmal as Batting Consultant for PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi have named Kamran Akmal as a batting consultant for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The wicket-keeper batter has not been selected by any PSL franchise for the upcoming edition. He was part of the Zalmi squad since the inception of the franchise league.

Last week, the franchise also appointed Akmal as interim head coach for the exhibition match against Quetta Gladiators which the home side won by three runs after a closely fought battle.

Earlier this month, Wahab Riaz revealed in an interview that the Zalmi management was keen to appoint Kamran Akmal as a coach for this year’s edition.

When the veteran left-arm pacer was asked about the absence of the wicket-keeper batter, he said “Surely, Kamran Akmal’s absence will highly be felt. ”

It is worth noting that Kamran Akmal played for the Men in Yellow from 2016 to 2022 and is the second-highest scorer in PSL with 1,972 runs in 74 innings.

PSL 8 will begin on February 13 with a grand opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium while PZ will open their campaign on February 14 against Karachi Kings.