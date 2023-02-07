Islamabad Police Advise Caution at Night Following F-9 Park Rape Incident

Following the horrifying recent rape incident, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police declared on Monday that they are taking efforts to improve security at F-9 park.

The police are collaborating with the local authorities to improve security. They’ve warned people visiting the park to remain in well-lit places after dark to ensure their safety.

According to a statement posted on Twitter by an Islamabad police spokesperson, the investigation into the rape case of a girl by two armed men is being conducted using ‘scientific’ means, such as forensic tests and DNA analysis.

In addition, everyone visiting the park in the evening is advised to confine their excursions to well-lit areas and to dial 15 in case of emergency.

The perpetrators reportedly took the victim and her male companion to a neighboring thicket at gunpoint, isolated the woman, and demanded to see why they were in the park in the evening, as per the First Information Report (FIR). Before fleeing, the assailants warned the victim not to return to the park at night.

The matter is being investigated by the Islamabad police’s Gender Protection Unit, which is directed by CPO Operations, Sohail Zafar Chattha.