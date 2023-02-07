Manchester City Could be Relegated for Major Financial Rule Breaches

English football club, Manchester City has been charged with numerous financial rules breaches by the English Premier League, which could result in the team being relegated from the league. According to details, City face over 100 charges of financial rule breaches which could have major ramifications for one of the top sides in club football.

ALSO READ Ashwin Says Pakistan Should Change Asia Cup Venue If They Want India to Participate

Premier League revealed that Manchester City failed to provide accurate financial information which did not reflect the true and fair view of the club’s financial position. They further elaborated that the investigation started in 2018 and since then City have failed to fully cooperate in the investigation.

The statement was immediately refuted by Manchester City as they said that a vast amount of detailed material has been provided to the Premier League in order to help the investigation.

The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all,” the club statement read.

Manchester City are also alleged to have not revealed full details of manager remuneration between 2009 to 2013 seasons, during Italian manager, Roberto Mancini’s reign. Further details also reveal that City failed to reveal the player remuneration between 2010 to 2016 seasons.

The Premier League has referred the case to an independent commission which will assess the situation before providing their ruling.

Following is the list of possible punishments that the independent commission can impose:

Suspend the club from playing Premier League matches

Deduct points from the ongoing season

Recommend to the board that league matches be replayed

Cancel or refuse registration of players

Order the club to pay costs and fines

Order compensation

Conditional punishment

Make such other order as it thinks fit

Manchester City could also be stripped of their Premier League titles since 2009 which would lead to the second-placed teams being crowned as champions instead.