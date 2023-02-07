PTA and FIA Conduct Raid Against Illegal Activation of SIMs in Rawat

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out another successful raid against the illegal activation of SIMs at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat.

During the raid, BVS devices, silicone thumbs, original CNICs, and SIM cards were confiscated. A total of four suspects were arrested. Further investigation is underway at FIA.

Earlier, PTA had filed a complaint with FIA based on information regarding the suspicious issuance of SIMs at the sale channels.

The raids are part of the PTA’s efforts to actively prevent attempts to circumvent the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This demonstrates the PTA’s determination and persistent efforts in stopping the illegal issuance of SIMs, the telecom regular said in its statement.