Dubai Announces A Cheap Online Method to Extend Visas by 60 Days

Tourists visiting Dubai can now extend their visit visas for up to two months with a new 60-day visa offered by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Nationality, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP).

This updated service allows travelers to extend their current visa validity for an additional 60 days just once. The new changes apply to all types of visas.

ALSO READ Pakistan-Made Electric Scooter Costs Less Than Honda 125

To obtain the 60-day visa, visitors must apply online through the ICP website or through the ICP app using the UAE PASS. The cost for the 60-day visa extension is Dh200 if done before visiting the country.

However, there are additional charges of Dh100 for smart services, Dh50 for the application form, and Dh50 for the Authority’s electronic services.

The grand total for the 60-day visa extension will be Dh400, which is cheaper than the Dh600 fee that visitors, who are already in the country, must pay to renew their visa for an additional 30 days.

ALSO READ Suzuki to Shut Down Manufacturing Operations in Pakistan Again

To apply, the applicant must fill out the required information, attach necessary documents, and pay the fees.

The process will take approximately 30 days to complete, and the applicant will be notified electronically via email if the application is successful.