China Offers to End Punjab’s Smog Problem

Zhao Shiren, the Chinese Consul General, paid a visit to Interim Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, at the his Office on Wednesday.

During their discussion, they addressed common interests and the potential to expand collaboration in a variety of industries, with a special emphasis on eliminating pollution and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, lauded China and Pakistan’s strong and enduring friendship, highlighting China’s effective efforts to reduce pollution using innovative technology.

He highlighted his wish for the Punjab government to profit from this expertise and welcomed Chinese collaboration in solving Punjab’s smog problem, particularly in Lahore.

Zhao Shiren, the Chinese Consul General, informed the Acting CM of China’s commitment to continuing collaboration with the Punjab government across many domains and offered aid in solving the pollution problem as well.

He issued an offer to the CM to visit China, a request that the Acting CM answered enthusiastically, expressing his profound admiration for China and expressing his desire to visit soon.