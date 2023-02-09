Quetta Gladiators Unveil Trendy New Kit for PSL 8

Quetta Gladiators are the latest franchise to unveil their new jersey for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With the tournament just a few days away, the PSL franchises are busy in the festivities as they release their anthems and new kits for PSL 8.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Unveil New-Look Kit for PSL 8

The ‘Purple Force’ will be seen in their usual colors as they look to qualify for the PSL playoffs for the first time in three years. Quetta have stuck with their color combination of purple and gold but with a slightly different twist this time around.

The main torso of the kit is purple with a textured design in a slightly lighter color. The golden lines run along the sides, the front, and the back.

Quetta unveiled its new kit across various social media platforms. They stated that the new kit will help motivate the team in fighting for the badge and regain their lost glory.

Presenting the Quetta Gladiators official jersey 👕 for HBLPSL season eight.

The Gladiators are up for a fight as they will be wearing the armour this season to fight for the badge and to regain lost glory.⚡

Share your thoughts about our new kit👇#WeTheGladiators #PurpleForce pic.twitter.com/JAQ8VaOLA6 — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 9, 2023

ALSO READ Sports Minister Wahab Riaz’s Participation in PSL 8 in Doubt

Previously, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings released their kits for PSL 8 while Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are also set to unveil their new kits soon. It is still unclear whether Multan Sultans will unveil new kits this season.

Apart from the kits, Peshawar, Lahore, and Islamabad have also revealed that they will release a new anthem for the upcoming tournament.

PSL 2023 is set to commence on 13 February as Multan Sultans host Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the tournament. The final of PSL 8 will be held in Lahore on 19 March.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads