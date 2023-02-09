Rizwan Claims He Asked Coach to Give Sarfaraz a Chance in His Place

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan has opened up on his exclusion from the Test XI for the two-match Test series against New Zealand last month.

In an interview, Rizwan stated that he had suggested head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, to give Sarfaraz Ahmed a chance after the England Test series.

Explaining his decision, the right-hander remarked that his performance in red-ball cricket was subpar and that he did not deserve to play in that series.

The Peshawar-born cricketer said, “Some players said that every player goes through this phase and you can not sit on the bench based on few failures.”

Rizwan added that Sarfaraz has been performing in domestic cricket and deserves a chance and that he is pleased to see him perform.

Rizwan went on to say that he did not mind or criticize the management for dropping him from a team on either the international or domestic circuit.

The wicket-keeper also gave the example of his time with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, where he had to sit out for most matches.

It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy-winning captain had returned to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence, for the Test series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz had scored 335 runs in four innings at an 83.75 average, making him the highest run-getter in the red-ball series, and he was also named player of the series.