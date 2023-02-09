Affordable Honor X8a Launched Globally With 90Hz Screen and 108MP Camera

Honor has just launched a new budget device around the globe starting with the UK for about $266. It is unclear when or if the phone will ever arrive in Pakistan.

The X8a, Honor’s newest entry-level device, features a 100MP primary camera and a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, along with either 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of non-expandable storage.

The 100MP primary camera on the back is equipped with an f/1.9 lens and autofocus. It comes alongside a 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie camera housed within a punch-hole cutout on the display.

The software is handled by Magic UI 6.1, built on top of Android 12, while the device is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

The Honor X8a will be available in Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, and Cyan Lake color options. As mentioned earlier, it is priced at $266 in the UK for the 6/128 GB variant and is available for pre-order through Honor’s official website.

The phone is also listed in Malaysia and the UAE, with more market releases expected in the coming weeks.

Honor X8a Specifications