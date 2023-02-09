News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Suzuki Announces Another Shocking Price Hike of Up to Rs. 350,000

By Waleed Shah | Published Feb 9, 2023 | 11:42 am

After Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars for the second time within a month.

As per the current norm, Pak Suzuki has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the culprits for the price increase. With immediate effect, the revised car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
                                                                                               Alto
Alto VX 1,859,000 2,034,000 175,000
Alto VXR 2,156,000 2,359,000 203,000
Alto VXR AGS 2,310,000 2,528,000 218,000
Alto VXL AGS 2,423,000 2,615,000 228,000
                                                                                           Wagon R
Wagon R VXR 2,629,000 2,877,000 248,000
Wagon R VXL 2,789,000 3,052,000 263,000
Wagon R AGS 3,059,000 3,348,000 289,000
                                                                                             Cultus
Cultus VXR 3,039,000 3,326,000 287,000
Cultus VXL 3,339,000 3,654,000 315,000
Cultus AGS 3,569,000 3,906,000 337,000
                                                                                              Swift
Swift GL M/T 3,479,000 3,807,000 328,000
Swift GL CVT 3,742,000 4,092,000 350,000
Swift GLX CVT 4,115,000 4,462,000 347,000
                                                                                          Bolan
Bolan VX 1,619,000 1,754,000 135,000
With these new prices, Suzuki’s cars have become depressingly expensive. Suzuki Swift, in particular, has entered the small crossover territory, with a price that’s just Rs. 400,000 shy of a base Kia Stonic.

Yesterday, the automaker announced a five-day production pause due to the ongoing economic situation and inventory shortage. More non-production days imply further sales decline. That, coupled with the recent price hike, may cause Pak Suzuki to lose a significant chunk of its market share.


