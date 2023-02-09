Suzuki Announces Another Shocking Price Hike of Up to Rs. 350,000

After Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars for the second time within a month.

As per the current norm, Pak Suzuki has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the culprits for the price increase. With immediate effect, the revised car prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Alto Alto VX 1,859,000 2,034,000 175,000 Alto VXR 2,156,000 2,359,000 203,000 Alto VXR AGS 2,310,000 2,528,000 218,000 Alto VXL AGS 2,423,000 2,615,000 228,000 Wagon R Wagon R VXR 2,629,000 2,877,000 248,000 Wagon R VXL 2,789,000 3,052,000 263,000 Wagon R AGS 3,059,000 3,348,000 289,000 Cultus Cultus VXR 3,039,000 3,326,000 287,000 Cultus VXL 3,339,000 3,654,000 315,000 Cultus AGS 3,569,000 3,906,000 337,000 Swift Swift GL M/T 3,479,000 3,807,000 328,000 Swift GL CVT 3,742,000 4,092,000 350,000 Swift GLX CVT 4,115,000 4,462,000 347,000 Bolan Bolan VX 1,619,000 1,754,000 135,000

With these new prices, Suzuki’s cars have become depressingly expensive. Suzuki Swift, in particular, has entered the small crossover territory, with a price that’s just Rs. 400,000 shy of a base Kia Stonic.

Yesterday, the automaker announced a five-day production pause due to the ongoing economic situation and inventory shortage. More non-production days imply further sales decline. That, coupled with the recent price hike, may cause Pak Suzuki to lose a significant chunk of its market share.