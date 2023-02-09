Suzuki Announces Another Shocking Price Hike of Up to Rs. 350,000

After Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL), and Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML), Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has also increased the prices of its cars for the second time within a month.
As per the current norm, Pak Suzuki has cited mounting inflation and local currency depreciation as the culprits for the price increase. With immediate effect, the revised car prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,859,000
|2,034,000
|175,000
|Alto VXR
|2,156,000
|2,359,000
|203,000
|Alto VXR AGS
|2,310,000
|2,528,000
|218,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2,423,000
|2,615,000
|228,000
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|2,629,000
|2,877,000
|248,000
|Wagon R VXL
|2,789,000
|3,052,000
|263,000
|Wagon R AGS
|3,059,000
|3,348,000
|289,000
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|3,039,000
|3,326,000
|287,000
|Cultus VXL
|3,339,000
|3,654,000
|315,000
|Cultus AGS
|3,569,000
|3,906,000
|337,000
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|3,479,000
|3,807,000
|328,000
|Swift GL CVT
|3,742,000
|4,092,000
|350,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|4,115,000
|4,462,000
|347,000
|Bolan
|Bolan VX
|1,619,000
|1,754,000
|135,000
With these new prices, Suzuki’s cars have become depressingly expensive. Suzuki Swift, in particular, has entered the small crossover territory, with a price that’s just Rs. 400,000 shy of a base Kia Stonic.
Yesterday, the automaker announced a five-day production pause due to the ongoing economic situation and inventory shortage. More non-production days imply further sales decline. That, coupled with the recent price hike, may cause Pak Suzuki to lose a significant chunk of its market share.