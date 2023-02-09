Xiaomi 13 Global Launch Date Confirmed

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, which was introduced in China in December, will be making its way to a global launch on February 26.

The confirmation comes from Xiaomi’s Indian branch which announced that the 13 Pro will launch globally during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi’s official website and social media accounts.

The press release does not mention the Xiaomi 13, but a tweet from Lei Jun stated, “The Xiaomi 13 Series Launch event is on February 26th!” The use of the word “series” implies that the standard model could also be unveiled along with the Pro version on February 26.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes with Android 13-based MIUI 14 pre-installed, and features a 6.73-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

This screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and houses a fingerprint reader beneath it for biometric authentication. Additionally, the display has a centered punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front-facing camera.

At the rear, the Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts a triple-camera system consisting of a 50MP primary camera (with OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, all featuring Leica’s branding.

Powering the device is a 4,820 mAh battery that supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

The standard Xiaomi 13, like the Pro version, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, but it has a smaller screen with lower resolution, a smaller battery that supports slower wired charging, and a distinct camera setup.