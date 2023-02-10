Jason Roy Hopeful for PSL Glory This Year With Quetta Gladiators

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 10, 2023 | 3:47 pm

Star English batter, Jason Roy expressed his excitement to join Quetta Gladiators for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Roy spoke highly of the squad and pointed to the addition of players such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Martin Guptill as key strengths for the Gladiators.

In a video message posted by the franchise on its social media handles, Roy stated that he is looking forward to opening the batting with Martin Guptill.

Responding to the recent exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Bugti Stadium, the right-hander said that the win has boosted the confidence of players.

The hard-hitting batter also praised the Gladiators’ coaching staff, led by Moin Khan, and expressed hope that this could be Quetta’s year to win the PSL trophy.

Jason Roy is known as a T20 specialist, having scored 7,865 runs at an average of 27.50, including five centuries and 53 fifties in 306 games.

It is worth noting that the eighth edition is scheduled to kick off on February 13 with the grand opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the opening match while the Gladiators will open their campaign on February 15.

>