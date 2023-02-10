We Were in Talks With Babar Azam to Join Quetta for 3 Years: Gladiators Owner

Quetta Gladiators owner, Nadeem Omar, has claimed that they had attempted to sign Babar Azam for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media, Nadeem Omar revealed that they had been in talks with the all-format captain for three years, but Peshawar Zalmi also needed a captain.

In response to a question about how they would adjust Babar alongside Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nadeem said that they had no problem playing under each other’s captaincy.

“This is the beauty of both Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed that they both were ready to play under each other’s captaincy,” the Gladiators owner added.

While appreciating the Peshawar Zalmi captain, Nadeem Omar remarked that the Lahore-born cricketer has an amazing personality and is completely focused on his work.

Nadeem added, “They had great chemistry, and it never looked like Babar had replaced Sarfaraz as captain of the national side. Both have great respect for each other.”

Nadeem also shed light on the last two campaigns where they failed to qualify for the playoffs, claiming that many key players were injured during the event.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Omar stated that they have a good combination, and the captain is also optimistic after performing well in the Test series.

