Video of Imam-Ul-Haq Overspeeding on Motorway Goes Viral

National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) is quite particular about ensuring the abidance of rules on the motorways. Although, a recent video of the Pakistani star batsman Imam-ul-Haq shows otherwise.

Recently, Imam shared a short reel on his Instagram account, in which, a second-seat passenger is filming him cruising in his Hyundai Sonata on his way to Islamabad at night time.

The video shows the cricketer driving in the fast lane at a speed of 140 kilometers per hour — 20 kilometers per hour over the authorized speed limit.

ALSO READ Honda Launches a Zero Markup Installment Plan for All Bikes

Although Imam seems to be driving in a civil manner on a relatively empty road, his breach of the speed limit has caused concern for his safety among social media users, especially the fans.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time a cricketer has made headlines for overspeeding on the motorway. Last, cricket legend Shahid Afridi was fined by NHMP last year for overspeeding on his way from Lahore to Karachi.

According to the details, Afridi received a fine of Rs. 1,500 from NHMP for overspeeding. The former cricketer gladly paid the fine and thanked the highway police for treating all citizens equally. He also asserted that everyone is treated equally by the law. Lala also took selfies with motorway police personnel.