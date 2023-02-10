World Bank, FBR Review Progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program

World Bank Regional Director Mathew Verghis called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad today at FBR HQs. He was accompanied by World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine and his team.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various initiatives of FBR for revenue mobilization and also reviewed the progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) being implemented with financial assistance of the World Bank. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project.

Regional Director, World Bank, Mr. Mathew Verghis met Chairman FBR Mr. Asim Ahmad today at FBR HQs. Both sides discussed FBR’s reform initiatives and reviewed progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program. Mr. Verghis appreciated the pace of reforms for Sales Tax Harmonisation. pic.twitter.com/WA1mq418A1 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) February 10, 2023

ALSO READ FBR Directs 124 Big Retailers to Integrate With POS System

The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base. The Regional Director in particular appreciated the progress made in harmonizing the Sales Tax.

FBR Chairman praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and expressed optimism that the program will further upgrade IT-based capacities of FBR for strengthening of tax administration. The FBR and World Bank agreed to continue cooperation in pursing the reforms agenda under the project.