CDA to Revamp The Famous Melody Food Park in Islamabad

The Melody Food Park, a beloved food destination in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, is set to undergo a major renovation.

The Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) director has asked authorities to develop a strategy to restore the park and bring it up to global standards.

Visitors have complained about the park’s lack of seating arrangements and sanitation, which has not been improved in 11 years.

To address these concerns, the refurbishment will comprise pavement construction, entry point beautification, contemporary seating arrangements, and services for both the summer and winter seasons. There is also a suggestion to set up stands selling handicrafts, which would provide employment prospects for women.

It should be noted that the former government had previously committed Rs. 10 million for the park’s redevelopment in 2020, however, the plan did not succeed. CDA will pay for the refurbishment from its own funds this time.

An official from the authority says that the park is a popular location for food lovers and CDA intends to make it even more desirable by providing the required facilities for visitors.