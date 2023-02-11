Balochistan to Give Free Medical Treatment to Every Household

By Asma Sajid | Published Feb 11, 2023 | 5:33 pm

Baloch citizens will soon be able to obtain free medical treatment, with the approval of the Balochistan Health Card Program. The plan, which will offer a health card to every household, intends to provide universal medical care in the province.

According to reports, residents have urged the provincial administration to prioritize the initiative and give high-quality healthcare services to the underprivileged and flood-affected populations through both public and private facilities.

The recent torrential rains and floods have had a significant impact on Balochistan, with many suffering from chronic ailments and being unable to receive medical care. 

The Balochistan Health Card, which was originally planned to be introduced at a cost of Rs. 5.914 billion, will provide health insurance coverage as high as Rs. 1 million for 1.875 million households.

 

>