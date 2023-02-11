Balochistan to Give Free Medical Treatment to Every Household

Baloch citizens will soon be able to obtain free medical treatment, with the approval of the Balochistan Health Card Program. The plan, which will offer a health card to every household, intends to provide universal medical care in the province.

According to reports, residents have urged the provincial administration to prioritize the initiative and give high-quality healthcare services to the underprivileged and flood-affected populations through both public and private facilities.

The recent torrential rains and floods have had a significant impact on Balochistan, with many suffering from chronic ailments and being unable to receive medical care.

The Balochistan Health Card, which was originally planned to be introduced at a cost of Rs. 5.914 billion, will provide health insurance coverage as high as Rs. 1 million for 1.875 million households.