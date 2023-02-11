Here’s the Official PSL 8 Anthem [Video]

With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 just under two days away, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finally managed to release the season 8 anthem. The anthem was originally set to be released by 8:30 PM but faced unusual delays before being finally released on various social media platforms.

The anthem titled, Sab Sitaray Hamaray, is sung by talented artists, Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi, while the music is produced by highly revered artist, Abdullah Siddique.

Check out the anthem:

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pOu5DX4R8k

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5pOu5DX4R8k?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5pOu5DX4R8k?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/5pOu5DX4R8k





ALSO READ Ben Cutting Reveals What Brought Him Back to Pakistan for PSL 8

Initially, the anthem was set to be sung by Ali Sethi, but he lost the project after his father, Najam Sethi, took over the reins of the PCB. Ali was removed from the project in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads