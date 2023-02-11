Ben Cutting Reveals What Brought Him Back to Pakistan for PSL 8

Australian cricketer, Ben Cutting has expressed his admiration for Pakistan and its people ahead of the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The all-rounder, who will be representing Karachi Kings, acknowledged that the love of the Pakistani people has been a major factor in his return to the country for PSL.

Ben Cutting also shed light on the success of the league, saying “PSL has always been a challenging league due to the dominance of local bowlers. It sets it apart from other leagues around the world.”

The Australian all-rounder went on to mention that his team will definitely miss the presence of the world-class batter, Babar Azam, who captained Karachi Kings during the seventh edition.

Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Ben’s wife, Erin Holland will return to the PSL as a presenter, where she will join renowned Pakistani presenter, Zainab Abbas.

The 36-year-old is looking forward to a new league experience, and the two will kick off their PSL 8 journey on February 14th in Karachi when the Kings take on Zalmi.

Cutting, who has played in the PSL for the past five seasons, will represent Kings this season after previously representing Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

With the much-awaited tournament set to begin on February 13, fans can expect an exciting and competitive season filled with thrilling cricketing action.

