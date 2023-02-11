Inzamam-ul-Haq Excited to Work With Babar Azam in PSL 8

Former Pakistani cricketer and current Peshawar Zalmi president, Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed confidence in Babar Azam’s ability to lead the team as captain.

Speaking to the media, Inzamam praised Babar Azam as the world’s best batter, stating that his presence as captain would provide a massive boost to the 2017 PSL champions.

ALSO READ Details for PSL 8 Opening Ceremony Announced

The legendary cricketer emphasized that the learning process for any player is never-ending and that Babar, being a very good player, will continue to learn and grow.

The former chief selector, who served in the role from 2016 to 2019, expressed his love for working with young talent and shared his desire to share his experience with them.

“I always enjoy working with youngsters. We have a lot of talent and they have potential to represent Pakistan at international level. I will try my best to share my experience with them,” he shared.

ALSO READ PCB Denies Islamabad United Permission to Practice at Pindi Stadium

Reflecting on the changes in the sport, Inzamam added that cricket has come a long way since his playing days and that he wished there was a league system in place during his time as well.

The Multan-born cricketer added that he would consider any post offered to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board, but for now, he is focused on his role as president of Zalmi.

Zalmi will commence their PSL 8 campaign on 14 February as they face Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads