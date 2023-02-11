OnePlus Nord 3 Appears in Detailed Leak With Several Upgrades

Published Feb 11, 2023

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to appear sometime later this year and we already have an alleged list of specifications from a Twitter tipster. We recommend taking it with a tinge of skepticism, as it hasn’t been confirmed.

According to the rumors, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will be powered by either a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or 8200 chipset, both of which are high-end chipsets.

The specifications for RAM and storage have yet to be confirmed, however, the camera setup appears to be promising. It is rumored to include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP secondary camera, probably an ultra-wide lens, as well as a third camera with a low resolution.

The front-facing camera is said to be a 32MP unit. The rumored battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 3 is either 4,500 mAh or 5,000 mAh and is said to support 100W fast charging, which is quite high for a budget device.

It’s important to note that the alleged Nord 3 should not be confused with the Nord CE 3, which has also been the subject of recent rumors.

According to the latest reports, the Nord CE 3 will feature a 6.7-inch 1080p LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The camera setup is rumored to consist of a 108MP main camera, as well as two 2MP cameras for depth and macro shots, but there is no word on battery capacity as of now.

