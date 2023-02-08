OnePlus Launches Its First Ever Tablet and Mechanical Keyboard With Premium Features

As expected, OnePlus launched its first tablet during its global launch event alongside its very first mechanical keyboard for gamers. But first, let’s talk about the brand-new OnePlus slate, simply called Pad.

OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad enters the premium tablet market with a Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8 GB RAM, and 128G B UFS 3.1 memory. Its unique design ensures it stands out among other tablets.

The front features an 11.61-inch IPS LCD with 2800 x 2000px resolution and a 7:5 aspect ratio, which falls between 3:2 and 4:3. The display also has a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display boasts 500 nits brightness and a 1400:1 contrast ratio and features thin bezels for an 88.14% screen-to-body ratio.

The back features a 13MP camera capable of 4K video, and an 8MP 1080p front camera. The tablet has four speakers in each corner, supporting Dolby Atmos, and the display supports Dolby Vision.

It is powered by a 9,510 mAh battery that provides 14.5 hours of video streaming and 1 month of standby and can be charged quickly at 67W SuperVOOC speeds, reaching a full charge in 80 minutes.

OnePlus provides smooth integration between the Pad and its smartphones, including the option to use the phone’s internet connection.

The Pad comes in Halo Green to match the OnePlus 11 and features a “Star Orbit” engraving on the CNC machined aluminum back panel surrounding the rear camera.

Additional accessories available for purchase include a Magnetic Keyboard, Folio case, and the OnePlus Stylo, a stylus for taking notes and drawing on the Pad.

The OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-order in Europe, India, and North America in April, with pricing information to be announced.

OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro is the debut product under the new “co-creation platform” called OnePlus Featuring, which partners with keyboard maker Keychron.

It closely resembles the Keychron Q1 Pro mechanical keyboard, featuring 81 keys and a US layout, built-in RGB lighting, and a CNC-machined aluminum casing.

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and the option to connect via USB-C port. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery that is capable of providing 100 hours of use with RGB lighting at its lowest brightness.

The keyboard offers two switch options: the tactile “Winter Bonfire” and the linear “Summer Breeze”. The keycaps for “Winter Bonfire” are made of PBT plastic, while the “Summer Breeze” keycaps are made of “Marble-mallow.”

The OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro features a laptop-style layout without a numeric keypad and allows for hot-swapping of switches without the need for desoldering. This keyboard stands out with the inclusion of a recognizable alert slider from OnePlus smartphones and a customizable rotary knob.

It is set to go on sale in April. There is no word on pricing yet, but the Keychron costs $199.