England’s World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Bids Farewell to All Cricket

Former England white-ball captain, Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, at the age of 36.

According to media reports, the Dublin-born cricketer brought a close to a career that saw him reach great heights in the sport’s limited-overs formats.

The left-handed batter rose to prominence as a leader when he captained the England side to their first-ever World Cup victory in 2019, on home soil.

This triumph was the highlight of a long journey that saw him guide the English side to the top of the One Day International and T20I rankings.

The hard-hitting batter has had a fantastic time as the captain of England’s national side, leading the team to a combined 118 victories in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s.

In a statement on Twitter, Morgan said, “After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years.”

Morgan went on to say that he will miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket, but that it will allow him to spend more time with his loved ones.

Morgan made his ODI debut for Ireland at the age of 16 in 2003. He was then signed by England in 2009 and went on to play 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total.