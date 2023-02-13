IG Police Balochistan Calls For Equal Opportunities for Female Officers

Inspector General (IG) of Balochistan Police, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh stressed the significance of equal opportunities for women in the police service during the launch of the second women-exclusive police station in Turbat, Balochistan.

He is of the view that policewomen should exhibit their expertise and use their capabilities to benefit society.

The significant number of educated women in Turbat, according to IG Sheikh, made it a perfect location for a women-only police station where women will feel safe reporting their concerns. He also mentioned attempts to make the Balochistan police more approachable and accessible, as well as the presence of 403 female officers across the province, of which, 46 alone are in the Kech district.

The IG underlined the historical role of women and the need of empowering them with equal opportunity for progress. He urged police personnel and other institutions to achieve the best of their skills and seek to improve society.

Balochistan established its second women-only police station in Kech district on Sunday, nearly a year since the province’s first such station was inaugurated in Quetta.

Inspector Masirah Baloch has been named station house officer (SHO) of the newly established police station in Turbat, the administrative center of the Kech district.