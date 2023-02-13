Mohammad Hafeez Makes Late Entry Into PSL 8

Quetta Gladiators have made a major move ahead of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by bringing in former captain, Mohammad Hafeez, to their squad.

According to media reports, the veteran all-rounder will fill the void left by Ahsan Ali, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

The former captain, who has been a mainstay of the national team for over two decades, will bring a wealth of experience to the Quetta Gladiators lineup.

The Sargodha-born cricketer is known for his versatility with both bat and ball and has been one of the top performers in T20 cricket in recent years.

The addition of Hafeez to the squad is a significant boost for Sarfaraz’s Gladiators, who will be looking to improve on their previous PSL performance.

The Gladiators have been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament over the years and will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

It will be a new challenge for Hafeez as he looks to prove his worth in the highly competitive T20 tournament and use his vast experience to help the team reach new heights.