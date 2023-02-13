All You Need to Know About Tickets for PSL Matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi

The tickets for the PSL 8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will go on sale on Tuesday. The fans can buy the tickets online from pcb.bookme.pk and physical tickets will be available at designated venues, which will be announced in due course.

The tickets for the 19 March final at the Gaddafi Stadium have been set at Rs. 7,000 (VIP), Rs. 4,000 (Premium), Rs. 2,500 (First class) and Rs. 1,200 (General).

Fans can witness the three Playoffs (Qualifier and two Eliminators) at Rs. 6,000 (VIP), Rs. 3,500 (Premium), Rs. 2,000 (First class) and Rs. 1,000 (General).

Rawalpindi will host 11 PSL 8 matches and a ticket for the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on 1 March is priced at Rs. 3,000 (VIP) and Rs. 2,000 (Premium).

Season passes will also be available for Lahore and Rawalpindi matches so the fans can watch their stars in action at discounted prices.

The prices of season passes for Lahore matches are set at Rs. 18,720 (VIP), Rs. 10,170 (Premium), Rs. 7,110 (First class), Rs. 3,870 (General) and they can be utilized to watch 26 Feb, 27 Feb, 2 March, 4 March, and 12 March matches.

The prices of the season passes for the Rawalpindi matches are Rs. 13,230 (VIP), and Rs. 8,730 (Premium) and they will be applicable for matches on 1, 6, 8, 9, and 10 March.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to promote the women’s game, the three women’s exhibition matches between Super Women and Amazons on 8, 10, and 11 March can be watched on the same tickets bought for the PSL 8 matches on those days.

Here are the ticket prices:

Lahore

Date Match Box PCB Gallery Hospitality VIP Premium First-Class General 26 Feb Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 12,00,000 15,000 15,000 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000 27 Feb Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 10,00,000 12,000 10,000 2,900 1,900 950 650 2 March Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 10,00,000 12,000 10,000 2,900 1,900 950 650 4 March Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 12,00,000 15,000 12,000 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000 12 March Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 12,00,000 15,000 12,000 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000 15 March Qualifier 22,000 18,000 6,000 3,500 2,000 1,000 16 March Eliminator 1 22,000 18,000 6,000 3,500 2,000 1,000 17 March Eliminator 2 22,000 18,000 6,000 3,500 2,000 1,000 19 March Final 22,000 18,000 7,000 4,000 2,500 1,200 Season Pass Date Match VIP Premium First-Class General 26 Feb Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000 27 Feb Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 2,900 1,900 950 650 2 March Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 2,900 1,900 950 650 4 March Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000 12 March Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 5,000 2,500 2,000 1,000

Rawalpindi

Date Match Platinum Box Hospitality VIP Premium 1 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 12,000/seat 10,000 3,000 2,000 3 March Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 15,000/seat 12,000 4,000 2,000 5 March Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 15,000/seat 12,000 4,000 2,000 6 March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 12,000/seat 10,000 3,000 2,000 7 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 18,000/seat 15,000 5,000 2,500 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 8 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 12,000/seat 10,000 2,900 1,900 9 March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 12,000/seat 10,000 2,900 1,900 10 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 15,000/seat 12,000 2,900 1,900 11 March Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 15,000/seat 12,000 3,000 2,000 12 March Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 15,000/seat 12,000 4,000 2,000 Season Pass Date Match VIP Premium 1 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 5,000 2,000 6 March Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 2,900 2,000 8 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 2,900 1,900 9 March Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 5,000 1,900 10 March Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 5,000 1,900

