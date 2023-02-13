All You Need to Know About Tickets for PSL Matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi

The tickets for the PSL 8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi will go on sale on Tuesday. The fans can buy the tickets online from pcb.bookme.pk and physical tickets will be available at designated venues, which will be announced in due course.
The tickets for the 19 March final at the Gaddafi Stadium have been set at Rs. 7,000 (VIP), Rs. 4,000 (Premium), Rs. 2,500 (First class) and Rs. 1,200 (General).
Fans can witness the three Playoffs (Qualifier and two Eliminators) at Rs. 6,000 (VIP), Rs. 3,500 (Premium), Rs. 2,000 (First class) and Rs. 1,000 (General).
Rawalpindi will host 11 PSL 8 matches and a ticket for the first match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on 1 March is priced at Rs. 3,000 (VIP) and Rs. 2,000 (Premium).
Season passes will also be available for Lahore and Rawalpindi matches so the fans can watch their stars in action at discounted prices.
The prices of season passes for Lahore matches are set at Rs. 18,720 (VIP), Rs. 10,170 (Premium), Rs. 7,110 (First class), Rs. 3,870 (General) and they can be utilized to watch 26 Feb, 27 Feb, 2 March, 4 March, and 12 March matches.
The prices of the season passes for the Rawalpindi matches are Rs. 13,230 (VIP), and Rs. 8,730 (Premium) and they will be applicable for matches on 1, 6, 8, 9, and 10 March.
As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to promote the women’s game, the three women’s exhibition matches between Super Women and Amazons on 8, 10, and 11 March can be watched on the same tickets bought for the PSL 8 matches on those days.
Here are the ticket prices:
Lahore
|Date
|Match
|Box
|PCB Gallery
|Hospitality
|VIP
|Premium
|First-Class
|General
|26 Feb
|Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
|12,00,000
|15,000
|15,000
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
|27 Feb
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|10,00,000
|12,000
|10,000
|2,900
|1,900
|950
|650
|2 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
|10,00,000
|12,000
|10,000
|2,900
|1,900
|950
|650
|4 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
|12,00,000
|15,000
|12,000
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
|12 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|12,00,000
|15,000
|12,000
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
|15 March
|Qualifier
|22,000
|18,000
|6,000
|3,500
|2,000
|1,000
|16 March
|Eliminator 1
|22,000
|18,000
|6,000
|3,500
|2,000
|1,000
|17 March
|Eliminator 2
|22,000
|18,000
|6,000
|3,500
|2,000
|1,000
|19 March
|Final
|22,000
|18,000
|7,000
|4,000
|2,500
|1,200
|Season Pass
|Date
|Match
|VIP
|Premium
|First-Class
|General
|26 Feb
|Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
|27 Feb
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|2,900
|1,900
|950
|650
|2 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
|2,900
|1,900
|950
|650
|4 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
|12 March
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|5,000
|2,500
|2,000
|1,000
Rawalpindi
|Date
|Match
|Platinum Box
|Hospitality
|VIP
|Premium
|1 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|12,000/seat
|10,000
|3,000
|2,000
|3 March
|Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
|15,000/seat
|12,000
|4,000
|2,000
|5 March
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|15,000/seat
|12,000
|4,000
|2,000
|6 March
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|12,000/seat
|10,000
|3,000
|2,000
|7 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
|18,000/seat
|15,000
|5,000
|2,500
|Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
|8 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|12,000/seat
|10,000
|2,900
|1,900
|9 March
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|12,000/seat
|10,000
|2,900
|1,900
|10 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
|15,000/seat
|12,000
|2,900
|1,900
|11 March
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
|15,000/seat
|12,000
|3,000
|2,000
|12 March
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|15,000/seat
|12,000
|4,000
|2,000
|Season Pass
|Date
|Match
|VIP
|Premium
|1 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|5,000
|2,000
|6 March
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|2,900
|2,000
|8 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|2,900
|1,900
|9 March
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|5,000
|1,900
|10 March
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
|5,000
|1,900
