Umar Akmal Loses His Cool Over TikTok Videos and Fitness Related Questions

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Umar Akmal expressed his displeasure over the irrelevant question asked by one of the journalists during a press conference.

The Quetta Gladiators batter lost his cool during media talk ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 after being questioned about his TikTok videos and fitness.

The Lahore-born cricketer responded that since everyone knows about his fitness, the question should not be raised. “Who has told you that I frequently upload videos on Tiktok?,” questioned Akmal.

The right-handed batter continued by saying that everyone can see his fitness and that, not just him, every cricketer would answer the question in the same way.

Umar Akmal went on to say that he considers himself to be extremely fit and that he has been working hard on his fitness and wants to represent his country.

Umar Akmal loses calm after a reporter asks him about his fitness and TikTok videos pic.twitter.com/WHzyR8LfwQ — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) February 12, 2023