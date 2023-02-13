Over 80% of Employees in UAE Feel Miserable at Work

The CEO of Gallup, Jon Clifton, has stated the colonization of Mars appears to be closer than the global workplace culture being fixed. He revealed that a toxic workplace has forced around 80% of UAE employees to disconnect or resign from their jobs.

He made these remarks during a session called ‘Data-driven Behavior: Is it a Myth?’ aimed at discussing work culture, gender discrimination, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Managing Director of Etihad Credit Insurance, Raja Al Mazrouei, and Director IMC World Competitiveness Center, Arturo Bris, also attended the session. It was moderated by the Director of International Media at Dubai Media Office, Noora Alabbar.

Jon further remarked that there’s only one thing that people do more than sleep and that’s work. On average, people spend 110,000 hours, equivalent to 13 years, working.

He urged the authorities to reduce 110,000 hours and generate better job opportunities in the UAE. This way humanity’s ordeal will be reduced, he noted.

According to him, one of the greatest lies is the idea that finding a job you love means you’ll never have to work. He rejected this notion and explained that making a difference in the world comes with stress and challenges.