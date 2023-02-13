UAE to Launch Digital Dirham Soon

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2023 | 4:56 pm

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) is expected to release the digital dirham called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for domestic and international payments.

This move is part of the CBUAE’s ‘Financial Infrastructure Transformation Program’ comprising 9 initiatives aimed at expediting digital transformation.

ALSO READ

The project’s first phase involves the creation of digital payment infrastructures and services, focusing on issuing a digital dirham for both international and local use.

The Central Bank states that it will improve financial inclusion, increase payment security and efficiency, and ultimately lead to a cashless society.

ALSO READ

The announcement comes after other countries also revealed their plans for digital currencies. Last week, the Bank of England announced plans for a digital pound.

Also, Dubai recently launched comprehensive laws for the cryptocurrency sector. These regulations include a licensing regime for crypto companies and a ban on anonymous cryptocurrencies.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Bebe Rexha Rocks the Stage in All-Black Velvet Ensemble at the SBI
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sindh CM Approves 22 Billion PKR for Flood-Stalled Development
Read more in proproperty
close
>