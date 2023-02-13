Sindh to Launch People’s Bus Service in Sukkur Soon

The Sindh government is preparing to expand People’s Bus Service (PBS) operations to Sukkur, the province’s third-largest city.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh’s Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, announced during a press conference that the service will begin on February 17. He added that the provincial transport department is fully committed to providing the best services to the public.

The government will also launch pink buses for women in Hyderabad on February 18. Sindh’s transport minister Sharjeel Memon made this announcement during the same press conference earlier today. It will be the first of its kind in Hyderabad.

The transport minister had previously announced pink taxis for women in Karachi. Memon stated that this service will substitute ride-hailing services and private taxis, reasoning that both have become unaffordable for women.

Although the announcement received acclaim from the people, the ministry is yet to issue an official update in this regard.