You Can Get Fined Rs. 36,700 For Parking Your Dirty Car in Dubai

Dubai, a major tourist hub, has strict laws on many things that are considered normal in other countries. Interestingly, motorists can be fined up to AED 500 ($136) for parking a dirty vehicle for a long time since it ruins Dubai’s image as a clean city and its aesthetics.

As per the Dubai Municipality’s regulations, people can be penalized for parking a dirty or broken vehicle for a long time. At first, authorities leave a warning on the car’s windshield, requiring it to be washed within 15 days or else it’ll be confiscated.

If a person doesn’t comply and fails to pay the fine, the government will get the vehicle cleaned, auction it off, and keep the money.

Citizens are advised to clean their vehicles on a weekly basis to avoid getting fined. Besides, keeping one’s vehicle clean can also have positive psychological effects. According to Princeton University’s researchers, a messy car distracts and stresses out motorists.