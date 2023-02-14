Elon Musk is Suddenly Appearing in Everyone’s Twitter Feed

Everyone’s Twitter feed is suddenly flooded by Elon Musk tweets, as reported by many individual users and publications today.

This comes shortly after recent complaints by Musk, who is both a business mogul and the CEO of Twitter, about his tweets not reaching a broad enough audience. He even fired a Twitter employee for that reason.

Is anyone else’s “For You” tab just Elon Musk replying to stuff? pic.twitter.com/7dsrl3CEak — Zackerie Fairfax (@ZackerieFairfax) February 14, 2023

Although the glitch is affecting many users, not all Twitter feeds are overwhelmed by Musk’s tweets, according to The Verge. However, some users who don’t follow him are still seeing these tweets.

ALSO READ Twitter is Making Millions From Accounts Spreading Hate and Conspiracy

According to reports by Platformer’s Zoë Schiffer and Casey Newton, internal Twitter data shows that Musk’s account ranked highest in search rankings in April 2022, but engagement has since declined considerably, and Twitter’s algorithm appears to be functioning properly, according to engineers.

During the weekend, Musk claimed that Twitter implemented a change to address the “visibility” problem he was experiencing, claiming that 95% of his tweets were not being delivered. It’s unclear whether this is linked to the abundance of Elon-related tweets in users’ feeds.

ALSO READ Twitter Lost Nearly Half of Its Revenue Under Elon Musk

However, we hope that Twitter will rectify the situation soon unless they have a new mandate to increase the CEO’s views by any means possible.

Currently, there is no information on any solution or official statement from Twitter regarding the cause of the “Musked” feeds. Recently, the company made several announcements, such as the introduction of 4,000-character support for Twitter Blue subscribers, a daily limit on tweets, and a monthly API access fee of $100.