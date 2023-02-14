K-Electric Plans to Invest Rs. 484 billion in Transmission and Distribution Networks

K-Electric has filed its investment plan of Rs. 484 billion to upgrade and expand its transmission and distribution segments for the period of the financial year 2024-2030.

The new plan envisages investing in the transmission and distribution business with a keen eye on projected growth in power demand, loss reduction initiatives, targeted and technology-driven investments in the network for improved reliability and safety, as well as initiatives to enable KE off-take additional power from external sources including the National Grid.

The goal in the end is to make power affordable, safe, reliable, and smooth. At the same time, it seeks to invest in climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable infrastructure for power supply.

ALSO READ Pakistan Business Council Shares Solutions for The Power Sector

Since privatization, KE has halved its T&D losses and doubled its customer base and power consumption.

This was possible due to sustained investments totaling to Rs. 474 billion across the value chain. As per the NEPRA State of Industry Report, since its privatization in 2005, KE is the most improved distribution company in terms of loss reduction.

The new investment plan is designed to further the operational improvements and is aligned with KE’s vision to keep the customer’s interests and needs at the core of the company’s business operations.

ALSO READ Govt to Collect Rs. 55 Billion Electricity Bills Deferred Due to Floods

“The previous MYT was an integrated model that together clubbed generation, transmission, and distribution as an integrated model. As the market transforms into an open ecosystem, we look forward to working in this environment to bring the best of our services for our customers,” said an official statement released by KE.