This Affordable Electric Scooter Can Drive 140 Kilometers On a Single Charge

An Indian brand, Ola, has launched new variants of S1 and S1 Air that can cover relatively large distances on a single charge.

According to details, the S1 is a premium variant, which costs the equivalent of Rs. 353,000, and has a driving range of up to 141 kilometers on a single charge. With a battery of up to 4 kWh and a larger electric motor, the scooter can travel at speeds of up to 95 kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ Traffic Warden Suspended for Brutalizing British-Pakistani

The S1 Air, on the other hand, is a baby version of the scooter. It has three variants with 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh battery capacities. It has a smaller electric motor of up to 4.5 kW, which allows for a top speed of up to 85 km/h — good for inter-city use. It is much cheaper than the S1, though, with a price tag equivalent to Rs. 272,000.

Ola plans to incorporate more models into its lineup, including sports, adventure, and cruiser bikes.

Electric Scooters in Pakistan

Electric scooters have been generating a buzz in Pakistan lately, with the launch of evee C1. It is a funky-looking two-wheeler with a short wheelbase, a flat floorboard, and an upright front shield.

The company claims that the scooter’s 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery provides a range of up to 60 kilometers — much less compared to Ola’s electric scooters. Its features include:

1200W Motor

Up to 550 Charging Cycles

Max Speed: 55 km/hr

Range: 50-60 km

Anti Theft Alarm

Reverse Gear

Hub Magnetic Coil

Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours

12 Tube vector controller

Disk brake

Color Display Meter

Load Capacity 150KG

ALSO READ Pakistan to Get Another Cheap Electric Scooter Soon

Initial reports speculated that the all-electric scooter will cost around Rs. 300,000. However, the company has priced the new scooter surprisingly low, at just Rs. 175,000, making it cheaper than several commuter bikes.

Despite its modest range, Ola has garnered serious interest from the public that seeks an escape from mounting fuel expenses.