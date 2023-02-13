Pakistan to Get Another Cheap Electric Scooter Soon

The rising car, bike, and fuel prices have triggered an influx of electric two-wheelers in Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani motorcycle manufacturer Super Star teased an electric scooter for the market.

Although the company did not reveal any details or the launch date of the scooter, the teaser image does reveal the classic styling elements of a moped, with an upright front shield, a flat floorboard, and a retro look.

Judging by the teaser, the Super Star e-Scooter will compete directly with the newly launched evee C1. This implies that the two-wheeler will likely only be good for short commutes within the city.

evee C1 Details

The company claims that the scooter’s 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery provides a range of up to 60 kilometers. Other features and characteristics include:

1200W Motor

Up to 550 Charging Cycles

Max Speed: 55 km/hr

Range: 50-60 km

Anti Theft Alarm

Reverse Gear

Hub Magnetic Coil

Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours

12 Tube vector controller

Disk brake

Color Display Meter

Load Capacity 150KG

The company has priced the new scooter surprisingly low, at just Rs. 175,000, making it cheaper than several commuter bikes. Time will tell if Super Star will be able to beat that.