Pakistan to Get Another Cheap Electric Scooter Soon

The rising car, bike, and fuel prices have triggered an influx of electric two-wheelers in Pakistan. Recently, a Pakistani motorcycle manufacturer Super Star teased an electric scooter for the market.
Although the company did not reveal any details or the launch date of the scooter, the teaser image does reveal the classic styling elements of a moped, with an upright front shield, a flat floorboard, and a retro look.
Judging by the teaser, the Super Star e-Scooter will compete directly with the newly launched evee C1. This implies that the two-wheeler will likely only be good for short commutes within the city.
evee C1 Details
The company claims that the scooter’s 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery provides a range of up to 60 kilometers. Other features and characteristics include:
- 1200W Motor
- Up to 550 Charging Cycles
- Max Speed: 55 km/hr
- Range: 50-60 km
- Anti Theft Alarm
- Reverse Gear
- Hub Magnetic Coil
- Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours
- 12 Tube vector controller
- Disk brake
- Color Display Meter
- Load Capacity 150KG
The company has priced the new scooter surprisingly low, at just Rs. 175,000, making it cheaper than several commuter bikes. Time will tell if Super Star will be able to beat that.