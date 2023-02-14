Karachi Issues Traffic Plan for PSL Matches Between February 14 and 26

Karachi traffic police announced a traffic diversion plan yesterday for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches that will take place in the National Stadium from February 14 to February 26, 2023.

According to details, media vehicles coming from Karsaz should park at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground, accessible via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road and the Stadium Flyover on Sir Shah Suleman Road.

After passing Stadium Road, media vehicles coming from Millennium Mall should park at The National Coaching Centre, China Ground, on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road to the right of the stadium flyover on Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road.

ALSO READ Boys in Action? Toyota Hilux and Fortuner Outsold Alto in January

Media vehicles coming from New Town should park in the same vicinity on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, to the left of Aga Khan Hospital via Stadium Road, and then turn right onto Sir Shah Sulaiman Road (Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashidi Road).

The department has also made parking arrangements in Dalmia, close to the Gharib Nawaz Football Ground, for fans from various neighborhoods across the city.

For parking, the spectators must present their original identification cards and match tickets. Shuttle service will transport them to the National Stadium from the venue.

The department has completely shut down the road from Liaquatabad No. 10 and Hassan Square Bridge for traffic due to security concerns.

ALSO READ The King is Dead! Suzuki Sold Less than 50 Altos in January

Similarly, traffic will not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium from the Expo Centre turning on University Road, while cars will continue to go from Stadium Road to Hassan Square.

From Stadium Signal to Hassan Square, all forms of heavy traffic will be prohibited. The general public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and traffic police in order to avoid conflict.