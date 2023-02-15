Opensignal Report Reveals Ufone as ‘Global Rising Star’ Across All Metrics

According to OpenSignal’s latest Global Network Experience Report, Pakistani telecom operator and digital services provider, Ufone, has emerged as the Global Rising Star in all five categories that OpenSignal gauges telcos’ performance on.

These categories include Games Experience, Voice App Experience, Download Speed Experience, Upload Speed Experience, and Time on 4G/5G.

“When we look at the percentage improvement in our users’ mobile experience over the last year, Pakistan’s Ufone has achieved an impressive feat; it is the only operator in the global top 30 in every category,” says the report.

In terms of Upload Speed Experience, the operator with the largest percentage improvement between H2 2021 and H2 2022 is Ufone Pakistan with a spectacular rise of 77.2%, according to Opensignal.

Moreover, Ufone’s year-on-year improvement in the proportion of time spent connected to 4G or better (20.8%) is the second largest seen globally, reveals Opensignal.

While Ufone takes the lead as the sole global winner in all five categories, six global operators that emerged as Global Rising Stars in four categories include Banglalink in Bangladesh, WOM in Colombia, Orange in Egypt, Celcom and Yes in Malaysia, and Globe in the Philippines.

All of the top five operators with the highest percentage of average upload speeds between the second half of 2021 and 2022 are based in South Asia, says Opensignal.

Talking of other Pakistani networks, Zong achieved recognition as a Global Rising Star in three categories namely Games Experience, Voice App Experience, and Download Speed Experience, with its scores in the categories rising by 33.6%, 10.5%, and 48.2%. respectively.

Jazz, Pakistan’s largest mobile network, turned out to be a Global Rising Star in two categories, namely Voice App Experience and Time on 4G/5G, with year-on-year increases of 7.9% and 9.6%, respectively.

To read the full report, click here.