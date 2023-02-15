PCB to Observe Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on 16 February

Keeping up with its tradition of using the reach and popularity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to create a positive impact in society, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will observe 16 February as the childhood cancer awareness day as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

Each year around 400,000 children develop cancer worldwide and this figure is estimated to be around 90,000 in Pakistan. Most forms of cancer in children are curable through generic medicines and other forms of treatment, including surgery and radiotherapy.

The PCB has marked the Karachi Kings v Islamabad United fixture at the National Bank Cricket Arena to spread awareness about the prevalence of childhood cancer in the country, and the need for vigilance of symptoms and early intervention.

The PCB also expresses solidarity with the victims and stands by the families going through difficult journeys. The board has invited two pediatric cancer patients and five little survivors with their families to the ground where the two captains will present them with signed team shirts.

The players will don golden caps and golden ribbons, and other activities on the day will include:

LED parameter boards and a big screen displaying messages about cancer awareness

Commentators, wearing golden ribbons, announcing cancer awareness messages during the commentary

Stumps branded in gold

This is the fifth consecutive season – since 2019 – the PCB will mark this day during the PSL.