Karachi Kings’ Express Pacer Likely to Miss PSL 8 Due to Fractured Finger

Karachi Kings’ fast bowler, Mir Hamza, picked up an injury during last night’s match against Peshawar Zalmi.

During the match, Babar Azam hit a shot off Hamza’s ball, and in an attempt to stop the ball, he ended up fracturing his finger. This led to Saim Ayub being called in as a substitute for Hamza.

With Hamza’s availability in doubt for the rest of the PSL, Karachi Kings have contacted the technical committee to explore potential alternatives. The team will hope for a swift recovery for their talented fast bowler, who has also been a part of the squad in previous seasons.

PSL 8 has been off to a thrilling start. In the opening match, defending champions Lahore Qalandars edged past Multan Sultans by just 1 run.

Sultans’ pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, was declared injured following the match. West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has emerged as a possible candidate to replace the injured pacer.

Last night, Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 2 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore made a blistering 92 runs on 50 balls. Captain Babar Azam scored 68 runs off 46 deliveries. Despite 80* runs by Imad Wasim and 52 by Shoaib Malik, Karachi Kings fell short by 2 runs.

Tonight, Multan Sultans will take on Quetta Gladiators. After a narrow defeat against Qalandars, Sultans will be aiming for a turnaround and post their first points on the board. While Gladiators will be hoping for a solid start as they have failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three editions.